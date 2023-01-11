Newly appointed Valparaiso Chief of Police, Andrew McIntyre, was officially sworn-in during Monday night’s city council meeting.

Chief McIntyre is a 13-year veteran of the Valparaiso Police Department, having served as a Patrolman, Sergeant, Detective Sergeant, and the Captain of Investigations prior to his appointment. He is a 2009 graduate of Indiana University and attended Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command in 2019. Chief McIntyre has further announced his administrative team, with over 100 years of law enforcement experience with the Valparaiso Police Department.

Assistant Chief, Mike DeHaven, is a 26-year veteran of the Valparaiso Police Department, having served as a Patrolman and Corporal in the Patrol Division, as well as a Corporal and Sergeant in Investigations. He has been a member of the administration since 2010, serving as the Captain of Patrol from 2010-2017, prior to his appointment as the Assistant Chief in 2017. A/C DeHaven is a 1995 graduate of the University of Indianapolis and attended Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command in 2008.

Captain of Patrol, Brian McDonald, is a 31-year veteran of the Valparaiso Police Department, having served as a Patrolman, Sergeant, and Lieutenant in the Patrol Division. He has been a member of the administration since 2017, haver served as the Captain of Investigations from 2017-2021, and the Captain of Patrol since 2021. Captain McDonald is a 1988 graduate of Indiana University and a 1991 graduate of Purdue University

Captain of Support Services, E. Joe Hall, is a 16-year veteran of the Valparaiso Police Department, having served as Patrolman and Sergeant in the Patrol Division, as well as the Commander of Support Services from 2018-2020. He has served in his current role since 2020. Captain Hall is a 2019 graduate of Southern New Hampshire University and attended Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command in 2020.

Captain of Investigations, Melanie Sheets, is a 24-year veteran of the Valparaiso Police Department, having served as a Patrolman and Sergeant within the Patrol Division, and Detective Sergeant in Investigations. She was appointed to her current role on January 1, 2023. Captain Sheets is a 2020 graduate of Ivy Tech Community College.