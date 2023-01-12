A Wanatah man has been arrested for residential entry, according to the La Porte COunty Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday morning at around 11:30 a.m., a deputy was dispatched to a residence located in rural Noble Township regarding a burglary in progress.

The deputy, along with other responding deputies, were advised a male subject had been observed on video surveillance entering the bedroom of the homeowner. The homeowner identified the man as 62-year-old John P. Sullivan of Wanatah. Police say as deputies continued to respond, information was relayed that Sullivan was observed on the video surveillance footage performing a sexual act.

Kingsford Heights Police Department arrived at the residence and simultaneously, a Honda passenger vehicle was observed traveling in reverse in the driveway. A vehicle stop was initiated and Sullivan was identified as the driver. Sullivan was taken into custody and detained until responding sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Sullivan was eventually transported to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office and later turned over to the staff at the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). Sullivan was arrested for residential entry and malicious mischief. As of Wednesday Sullivan remained housed in the LCJ and was being held on a $755 cash-only bond through Circuit Court.