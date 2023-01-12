Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) announces the opening of its grant portal for 2023 Cycle 1 grants.

To advance its mission and vision, HFL invites grant proposals for health and wellness projects and programs starting Jan. 13, 2023, to March 3, 2023. HFL’s mission is to empower La Porte County residents to live healthy and well to achieve the vision of La Porte County becoming one of the 10 healthiest communities in Indiana by 2030.

HFL welcomes grant proposals that impact HFL’s strategic priorities of Healthy Children, Healthy Living, and Healthy Minds. Grant proposals must demonstrate a commitment to measurable results that contribute to positive change in one or more of the community-wide indicators HFL uses to monitor and track progress for each strategic priority.

Through its Healthy La Porte grants, HFL also welcomes grant proposals to meet community health and wellness needs outside of HFL’s strategic priorities. Healthy La Porte grant proposals must demonstrate a connection to HFL’s mission and vision.

HFL is accepting grant proposals for 2023 Cycle 1 grants through March 3, 2023. Organizations interested in applying for a grant over $25,000 are required to submit a Letter of Inquiry (LOI) as a first step. LOIs must be submitted no later than 11:59 pm CST on Jan. 27, 2023. All grant applications and LOIs must be submitted online through HFL’s grant portal to be considered for funding. Organizations can find a link to the grant portal on HFL’s website.

To learn more about HFL’s strategic priorities, community-wide indicators, and grant eligibility requirements, visit hflaporte.org/grantmaking-overview. Applicants can access grant timelines, instructions on how to apply, and tutorials on HFL’s website.

Since 2017, HFL has invested over $36 million in the community. To learn more about grants awarded and community impact, please visit their website and view their Reports to the Community, which are available on HFL’s homepage.