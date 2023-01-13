Three teenagers are facing criminal charges after a video of a “brutal attack” of another teen surfaced on social media, according to the Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

According to a press release from the Sheriff Martinez Jr., an assistant principal at Crown Point High School became aware of the video being circulated among students at the school and contacted the sheriff’s department.

Police said it’s believed the incident occurred Sunday, Jan. 8 in a restroom at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.

The press release went on to say the following:

“The would-be victim was apparently lured into the restroom by a teen he thought was his friend. The boy was punched, kicked and stomped on while another teen recorded the assault with a cell phone. The victim can be heard on the video pleading for his attackers to allow him to go home.

“The suspects and the victim were 15 years old and are freshmen at Crown Point High School.

“Two of them were booked into the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center. The third will face charges at a later date. The victim suffered bruises and other injuries and is in the care of his family.

“I am disgusted by this display of violence and utter humiliation from the boys who preyed upon the young man in the video. The images literally made me sick to my stomach. Not only did they bully and assault the boy physically, but they also attempted to shame him even further by spreading the video among other students. This kind of violence is pure evil and cannot be tolerated.

“Our Police Assisted Recovery Initiative (P.A.R.I.+) has two qualified mental health professionals who will be reaching out to the victim and his family to provide any resources they may need as they begin the process of healing.

“I’d like to thank administrators at Crown Point High School for reporting this incident.

“Anyone with information on bullying, cyberbullying or other suspicious behavior can report it anonymously through our Tip411 text platform. Just text the keyword LCSO and any information you have to 847411.

“We also have a hotline you can call with information on suspicious incidents: 1-866-USPOT-IT or 1-866-877-6848.

“Of course, in an emergency, you should always dial 9-1-1.”

This case is under investigation.