Enjoy the Downtown La Porte Ice Rink, located at Monroe and State streets, with open skate times over the weekend.

Skate rentals available (both figure and hockey style).

Reserve your skate times on-line at www.laporteparkandrec.com (or use QR code on flyer).

For information on group skating, call 219-326-9600 or e-mail Mark Schreiber at mschreiber@cityoflaportein.gov.