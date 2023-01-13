A South Bend man was sentenced to four years and nine months for a firearms offense, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Eric Blackmon, 25, of South Bend, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Blackmon was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, in September 2022, Blackmon brokered the sale of a handgun to another individual in Michigan City. Blackmon brought his own 9-millimeter firearm with an extended magazine to the deal, documents said. His semi-automatic firearm was recovered by law enforcement despite his attempts to conceal it, reports said. Blackmon has prior felony convictions for strangulation and burglary, and either conviction prohibits his possession of the firearm, according to documents in the case.