The public is invited to attend an Opioid Solutions Forum, hosted by the Valparaiso City Council, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 17 at City Hall, 166 Lincolnway in Valparaiso.

Designed as an educational session, the forum will provide an overview of the local opioid situation and gather information for the use of funding provided as part of a national settlement with Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. Indiana’s share of the settlement is approximately $507 million, to be divided among all communities over a period of years.

The forum agenda includes a panel of speakers, along with time for public comment. Panelists include:

Sam Burgett, Social Worker with the Valparaiso Police Department

Judge Chris Buckley with Porter County Mental Health Court

Kristi Chervanek, Recovery Connection Coordinator with PACT

David Cummins, MD, Emergency Medicine and Addiction Medicine specialist

Judge Michael Drenth with Porter County Adult Drug Court

Chuck Harris, Former Porter County Coroner and Current President of Porter County Substance

Abuse Council

Erin Hawkins, Director of Social Emotional Learning with Valparaiso Community Schools

Mitch Peters, Founder of Respite House

“We look forward to learning more about the opioid crisis in our area and advancing solutions that will benefit individuals, families and our community as a whole,” said City Councilman Peter Anderson, organizer of the event.

The information shared will assist the City of Valparaiso in supporting long-term solutions with community-wide benefit.