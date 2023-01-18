The third annual Decamp Band of Brothers Ice Fishing Derby scheduled for Jan. 28 has been canceled, according to the City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department.

The park department stated the reason for the cancelation is that “Mother Nature has not cooperated this winter and it seems highly unlikely safe ice will form on the lakes any time soon.”

The department says plenty of other WinterFest2023 events are scheduled for that weekend. For more information, visit www.laportparkandrec.com/winterfest.