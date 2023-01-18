City of La Porte firefighters will once again be teaching free courses on CPR, according to Firefighter and CPR instructor Michael Mulcrone.

Classes began this month and will continue once a month through the rest of this year. Mulcrone said he hopes many residents throughout the city and county will take advantage of this free, potentially lifesaving resource.

“Recent events in the news have shed some much-needed light on the importance of knowing CPR,” Mulcrone said. “Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life-threatening cardiac arrest on the field has served as a lesson to parents, teachers, coaches and many others, and we expect to see a much higher demand for these CPR classes as a result.”

The classes, instructed by the department’s very own firefighters at Fire Station #1, are approximately four hours long and offered on the following days:

February 19 @ 8 a.m. and noon

March 13 @ noon and 4 p.m.

April 25 @ 8 a.m. and noon

May 6 @ 8 a.m. and noon

June 27 @ 8 a.m., noon and 4 p.m.

July 22 @ 8 a.m., noon and 4 p.m.

August 9 @ 8 a.m., noon and 4 p.m.

August 20 @ 8 a.m. and noon

September 14 @ 8 a.m., noon and 4 p.m.

October 11 @ noon and 4 p.m.

November 18 @ 8 a.m. and noon

December 17 @ 8 a.m. and noon

Mulcrone said this program is made possible in part by the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte.

Those interested can learn more and sign up by contacting Mulcrone at lpfdcpr@gmail.com or 219-362-3456.