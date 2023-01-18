John Nuppnau has been named to the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission, Mayor Matt Murphy announced.

“John is a lifelong Valparaiso resident with excellent leadership skills and a background in public service. We look forward to his expertise on this important commission,” said Mayor Murphy.

Nuppnau is co-owner of Nuppnau Lawn & Snow and served for seven years with the Valparaiso Police Department where he was a patrol officer, director of the bicycle program and a field training officer. He also served as a baseball coach at Valparaiso High School for six years. He is a graduate of Valparaiso High School and Purdue University West Lafayette with a major in law and society. He is also a graduate of the Public Service Leadership Institute in South Bend. Nuppnau and his wife, Sami, are members of the First Presbyterian Church in Valparaiso where they are raising three children, Julian, 3; Kenna, 2; and Kase, 4 months.

The Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission plans and develops projects aimed at redevelopment throughout the city of Valparaiso, utilizing tax increment funds (TIF) and grant funding for approved projects.

For more information on Valparaiso’s RDC, visit Valpo.us.