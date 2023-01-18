The Indiana State Police announced Master Trooper Floyd Archie has retired after 25 years of service to the citizens of Indiana.

After graduating from Fayetteville Terry Sanford High School (North Carolina) in 1982, Floyd attended Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, NC where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. In 1987, Floyd joined the United States Army Reserves where he served until 2005, retiring with the rank of Captain.

In 1997, he was selected to attend the 55th Indiana State Police Academy. M/Trp. Archie worked at the Lowell Post (1997-1999) and the Indiana Gaming Commission (1999-2006). When the troopers were reassigned from the gaming commission back to the districts, Floyd volunteered to be assigned to the Toll Road Post where he finished out his career. During his career, he worked 19 years at the Black Expo in Indianapolis, missing only in 2020 when it was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indiana State Police stated, “Congratulations Master Trooper Floyd Archie and we wish you a happy retirement and best of luck on your new adventures!”