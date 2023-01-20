The Duneland Chamber of Commerce released the following statement Friday regarding refocusing its summer efforts:

“The Duneland Chamber of Commerce regrets to inform the public that they will no longer organize Fireworks on the Lakefront at Indiana Dunes State Park. If another entity is interested in the organization of the event and willing to seek all town and state approvals, we will share all relevant information in the organizational process of the event.

“This difficult decision was made after many years of weighing the needs of the chamber membership. In addition, the limited community staffing resources, which has been graciously donated over the year. While this was not an easy decision for us, we wanted to give ample time for our members and Duneland families to make other arrangements to take part in the other local and county-wide festivities.

“A special thank you to the emergency service personnel that worked above and beyond to support this event in the past and will continue to do so with future events in and around the Duneland community.”