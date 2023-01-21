An investigation is underway in Michigan City after the death of a 3-year-old, according to Michigan City Police.

The LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call on Friday at around 2:40 p.m. regarding an unresponsive child at the 800 block of West 6th Street in Michigan City. At the residence, first responders started life-saving measures and continued while the child was transported to Franciscan Hospital, but the resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful.

The Investigative Division was summoned to the residence. No further information will be released at this time.

Cpl. Mark Galetti is the Lead Detective for this case. The Michigan City Police Department asks that anyone with information about this case to contact Galetti at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1088 or at mgaletti@emichigancity.com.

