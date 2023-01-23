Horizon Bank has announced a partnership with Valparaiso University for a 16-week internship program for university analytics students. The program will provide students with the opportunity to work on a real-world analytics project for the bank, while also giving them the chance to learn about the challenges and opportunities involved in the data science space.

“We are excited to partner with Horizon Bank for this program,” said Valparaiso University President José D. Padilla. “Our students will have the chance to work on a real-world analytics project for a leading community bank and apply their analytical skills to solve business challenges. This is a great opportunity for them to gain valuable experience and build their resumes as they prepare for their careers.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Valparaiso University for this internship program,” said Horizon Bank CEO Craig Dwight. “Horizon is always looking for innovative ways to use local talent and to expand our data analytics to better serve our customers. We believe that this partnership will be a valuable investment as we provide the interns with a real life opportunity to deploy their skills and to assist Horizon on its journey to continuously improve the experiences of our customers.

“Data analytics is becoming increasingly important in community banking, and we are excited to have the opportunity to work with talented university students on this project,” said Horizon’s VP of Business Intelligence Madelaine Spoljoric. “We believe that this program will provide valuable insights and help us to better understand our customers, their needs, and how to better serve them. There is a beauty and a science to understanding data, and we can’t wait to see what these students can help us uncover.”

During the 16-week internship program, students will work closely with Horizon Bank’s business intelligence team to develop additional frameworks for data-driven decision making initiatives. They will also have the opportunity to participate in team meetings, presentations, and workshops to discuss progress and share ideas.

“This program is a great opportunity for our students to gain practical experience and build their skills in data analytics,” said Sanjeev Jha, Ph.D. and professor of Information & Decision Sciences at Valparaiso University. “We are confident that they will make valuable contributions to Horizon’s business intelligence team and benefit greatly from the experience.”

The internship is open to Valparaiso University students enrolled in a university program in analytics or a related field, and have a strong foundation in statistical and machine learning techniques.

For more information about the internship program, please contact Valparaiso University’s Valpalytics team via their website: https://www.valpalytics.com/