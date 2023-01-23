A Valparaiso man was arrested Friday after he led police on a vehicle pursuit in La Porte County.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday just before 6:40 p.m., a deputy was working the Driving Under the Influence Task Force grant funded project / initiative when he stopped from traveling southbound on U.S. 35 at Boyd Boulevard for the traffic control device. As he waited for the device to cycle, two vehicles turned left onto U.S. 35 from Boyd Boulevard and began to travel south.

As the deputy continued to travel south on U.S. 35, he noticed that one of the vehicles was traveling in excess of the speed limit. In the 5000 south block of U.S. 35, the deputy paced the vehicle and determined it was traveling between 75 miles per hour and 80 miles per hour. He attempted to initiate a traffic stop along U.S. 35 near Rachel Street, but the vehicle failed to stop triggering a pursuit.

The pursuit traveled southbound on U.S. 35, westbound on U.S. 6, northbound on County Road 900 West, westbound on State Road 2, northbound on U.S. 421, eastbound on County Road 100 North and southbound on Shebel Road. Near the intersection of Shebel Road and County Road 20 North, the vehicle stopped. The driver, 23-year-old Brett M. Steel of Valparaiso was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.

Steel was arrested for resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.