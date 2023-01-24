The DNR Division of Law Enforcement has announced that Indiana Conservation Officer Tim Janowski has been selected as the 2022 District 10 Officer of the Year.

District 10 includes Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke, and Pulaski counties.

Janowski is assigned to Lake County where he has served since 1998.

In addition to his normal duties as a field officer, Janowski has served as a field training officer, public safety diver, boat accident investigator, background investigator, and passenger-for-hire inspector.

The district award places Janowski in the running for the Pitzer Award, which is presented to the top overall conservation officer in the state and is selected from the 10 district winners.