A Michigan City Man was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing wire and selling it, according to Indiana State Police.

The Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division Lowell Post was requested In early December of 2022, to investigate a theft that had allegedly occurred at the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD). The NICTD Police Department had requested the assistance in investigating a theft of wire that they believed was a theft by an employee of NICTD.

During the investigation, it was determined that an employee was on video removing a spool of wire from a storage area without authorization. The wire was placed into the bed of a truck that is owned by NICTD. That truck also was equipped with a GPS monitoring device. A report on that GPS showed that the vehicle stopped at a residence in Michigan City on the same day as the theft. That residence was the home address of the suspect, Kevin Woods.

Further investigation revealed that Woods had made three deposits at Paul’s Auto Yard in Westville for copper totaling 241 pounds. Woods was paid $531 in total for the copper, police said.

After consulting with the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office, Woods was charged with theft and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Friday, Jan. 20, Woods was arrested for that warrant and booked into the LaPorte County Jail.