Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) online bachelor’s and master’s nursing programs offered by the College of Nursing earned recognitions in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Online Program rankings, released Tuesday, Jan. 24.

PNW’s nationally recognized RN-to-BSN program ranked 42 among Best Online Bachelor’s Programs.

The university says “The program offers busy nursing professionals an accelerated and convenient degree option to earn additional skills and credentials in order to advance their careers.”

“Our online RN-to-BSN program rankings represent our nearly 15 years of experience,” said Lisa Hopp, dean of the College of Nursing at PNW. “Our faculty design courses that represent best practices in online learning and our full-time faculty’s expertise. Unlike some programs, our faculty who teach in the traditional programs are the same faculty teaching our online programs. We remain committed to helping nurses advance their education by meeting them where they are so they can learn while managing all the demands of the rest of their lives. The value for their education is exemplary.”

PNW’s online Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) also ranked 132 nationally among Best Online Master’s in Nursing programs.

The university says its online MSN “allows students to craft their learning plans alongside their work schedules, including the option to complete their practicum hours where they work.”

“We have built on the success of the RN-to-BSN program with our two MSN concentrations,” said Hopp. “We have enrolled over 150 nurses who are becoming nurse executives and nurse educators. Our graduates help solve the crisis-level shortages of nurse leaders and educators. Our students exceed all peers’ benchmarks in their satisfaction and learning.”

U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 1,800 online degree programs for the 2023 rankings. Programs that qualify are regionally accredited and have the bulk of their coursework online, from program entry to degree completion. Programs are ranked based on a methodology combining self-reporting and peer assessment on a 100-point scale. Ranked programs employ different methodologies for respective disciplines and incorporate metrics specific to online learning.

More information on PNW’s nursing programs can be found at pnw.edu/nursing.