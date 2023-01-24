Vice President of Unity Foundation, Shannon Walker, of La Porte County has been selected as a member of the 2023 class of the Mutz Philanthropic Leadership Institute.

Launched by Indiana Philanthropy Alliance in 2021, the Mutz Institute provides a leadership training experience to skill-up professionals serving in board and executive roles at foundations, corporations and social impact organizations across Indiana.

Walker successfully completed a competitive application process to gain one of 23 spots statewide in this year’s 10-month cohort. Walker earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Public Relations from Franklin College and a Master of Science in Technology, Leadership and Innovation from Purdue Polytechnic Institute at Purdue University. She received a Nonprofit Management Certificate from Indiana School of Philanthropy’s Executive Education Program as part of the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte’s Nonprofit Leadership Cohort and participated in the 37th class of Leadership La Porte County. She resides in La Porte, IN with her family.

“We are living through one of the most taxing times in our history, and Indiana must have a new wave of sharp minds prepared to make substantial impact—ranging from education to economic development,” said Claudia Cummings, President and CEO of Indiana Philanthropy Alliance. “This program allows us to honor John Mutz, who was integral in the founding of IPA, while developing a talent pipeline of diverse philanthropic leaders.”

The Mutz Institute is named for former Indiana Lieutenant Governor, past Lilly Endowment Inc. president, IPA founder, corporate CEO and Indiana visionary John M. Mutz.

“The Mutz Institute will serve as a pipeline for the transformational philanthropic leaders Indiana needs now and in coming times,” said Jamie Merisotis, CEO of Lumina Foundation, one of the program supporters.

Go here for a full listing of those accepted into the class of 2023 Mutz Philanthropic Leadership Institute: https://www.inphilanthropy.org/MutzInstitute

Born in Indianapolis, John M. Mutz is a graduate of Northwestern University, where he earned both a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in advertising and business management. He had a long career in business, including managing a chain of restaurants and serving as president of PSI Energy (now Duke Energy). Elected to the Indiana House of Representatives in 1967 and to the state Senate in 1970, he was instrumental in introducing the set of legislative reforms that came to be known as Unigov, the creation of IUPUI and the White River Park Commission, among others. From 1980-1988, he served as the 45th Lieutenant Governor, serving under Governor Robert D. Orr. Mutz later served as president of Lilly Endowment Inc. and chairman of the Lumina Foundation board of directors.