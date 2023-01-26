Dan Barriball of Chesterton, who has volunteered more than 1,200 hours for Indiana Dunes State Park during the past five years, received a national award as the 2022 Outstanding Interpretive Volunteer of the Year at the recent National Association for Interpretation (NAI) conference.

The annual award is presented to an NAI member who has worked five or more years as a volunteer interpreter, whose educational background is not in interpretation, and whose current volunteer duties are in frontline interpretation or administration of an interpretive program. To be nominated, the individual “must demonstrate a mastery of interpretive techniques and program development and must demonstrate initiative and a dedication to the affiliated institution.”

Barriball was nominated by Marie Laudeman, the interpretive naturalist at the park in Chesterton. In the application, Laudeman cited Barriball’s demonstrated ability to adapt and do many different jobs.

“Whether it is taking care of a reptile ambassador, helping visitors find their way on a nature trail, leading formal and informal programming, or greeting visitors in a Nature Center, Dan is there to serve with skill, dedication and passion,” Laudeman said.

Through its annual awards program, the NAI recognizes outstanding achievements and showcases the successes of its members and others working to advance the profession of interpretation. For more information, visit interpnet.com.

For information on volunteering with DNR, see on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer or email DNRvolunteer@dnr.IN.gov.