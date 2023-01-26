Mayor Matt Murphy of Valparaiso has announced that Frank Dessuit was named to the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission.

“Frank is an active community leader with diverse interests and experience. He will be an excellent addition to the Redevelopment Commission,” said Mayor Murphy.

Dessuit is retired after 41 years of service with NIPSCO where he worked primarily with electric grid computer systems. He also volunteered as a basketball coach and managed the intramural sports program for Washington Schools for 20 years. Today he works part-time at BucherTech, serves on the Washington Township School Board and is an active volunteer with Grace Chapel. He is a graduate of Valparaiso Technical Institute. A resident of Washington Township, Dessuit and his wife, Gayle, have eight children and six grandchildren. He is an active hobbyist, enjoying competitive pistol shooting, and flying both remote control and single engine airplanes.

The Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission plans and develops projects aimed at redevelopment throughout the city of Valparaiso, utilizing tax increment funds (TIF) and grant funding for approved projects. For more information on Valparaiso’s RDC, visit Valpo.us.