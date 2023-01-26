MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana – Franciscan Health Michigan City in December performed the first patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure procedure in the hospital’s history, thanks to the addition of a new interventional cardiologist to the Franciscan Physician Network.

Interventional cardiologist Kamal Sadat, MD, and his team performed the procedure via a cardiac catheterization technique on Dec. 1 without having to do cardiac surgery. Dr. Sadat joined the Franciscan Physician Network at the Franciscan Health Heart Center Michigan City in the fall of 2022.

For many patients born with a PFO – also known as a hole in the heart — the hole in the membrane between the two chambers of the heart closes over time as the child grows. Those whose PFO does not correct on its own are at greater risk of stroke and other complications.

“PFO is very frequent,” Dr. Sadat said. “One in four humans have PFO. PFO closure can save them from having a stroke and being debilitated.”

The procedure takes 30 minutes to an hour and recovery is just two hours.

“Being able to offer patients this minimally invasive procedure close to home is a big win for our community,” said Heather Melton RN, BSN, manager of the Cath Lab and Cardiac Services at Franciscan Health Michigan City. “Being able to expand our treatment options helps us to further our healthcare ministry and the patients we are blessed to serve.”

The Franciscan Health Heart Center Michigan City is located on the fourth floor of the Franciscan Medical Pavilion, 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City. For more information or to make an appointment with Dr. Sadat, call (219) 878-8200.