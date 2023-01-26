Indiana State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that took place Tuesday in Gary in which a man sustained fatal gunshot wounds, according to a press release from the ISP.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Indiana State Police were requested by Chief Jerry Williams to investigate an officer involved shooting that took place at the 1500 block of Chase Street in Gary. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division Lowell Post and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene.

Preliminary investigation shows that at around 3:00 p.m., patrol officers with the Gary Police Department responded to 911 hang up calls that were coming from someone at the Chase St. address. When officers arrived, a female was observed running from the residence to the officers. Officers learned from the female that this was a domestic incident and that there was an armed adult male inside the residence who was making threats. The officers were able to observe the suspect in the front door holding a large weapon. Attempts were made by the initial officers to communicate with the suspect; however, the male refused to comply and leave the residence. Gary PD SWAT and a hostage/crisis negotiator was contacted to respond to the scene.

A negotiator arrived at the residence and attempted to talk the suspect into complying, but he refused. The suspect eventually left the residence holding a weapon to his head and got into a vehicle that was parked in front of the residence. As SWAT attempted to communicate with the suspect, events occurred which led to shots being fired and the suspect sustaining fatal gunshot wounds. The deceased has been identified as 43-year-old Edward E. Gant, of Gary. Notification to family was made.

The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. An autopsy will be conducted by the Lake County Coroner’s Office to determine the suspect’s cause of death.

According to Chief Williams, “Public safety is our top priority in the City of Gary, and we will support the Indiana State Police in its investigation. The Gary Police Department will not offer any further comments on this matter.”