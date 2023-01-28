The DNR is hosting two virtual public meetings Monday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to discuss proposed spongy moth treatments.

An invasive insect, Spongy moth (Lymantria dispar), causes tree defoliation and kills trees.

While open to the public, meetings are geared towards proposed treatment area residents including LaPorte, Kosciusko, Fulton, Marshall and Starke counties.

To get a list of times, dates and map of treatment areas, see on.IN.gov/spongymoth and click on ‘2023 Indiana Spongy Moth Treatment Program’.