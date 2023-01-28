This past week, several La Porte County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from the La Porte Police Department, Michigan City Police Department, Long Beach Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and personnel from the La Porte County E911 Center, attended and completed a 40-hour crisis intervention training (CIT) course.

CIT is grant-funded and provides advanced training in dealing with individuals suffering a mental health crisis, the LCSO says.

Course attendees received training from fellow law enforcement officials, community mental health providers, doctors, social workers, and interacted with individuals living with various mental health diagnoses.

The goal of the grant is to train 120 law enforcement officers from various La Porte County agencies over the course of the next two years.