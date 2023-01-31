A traffic stop on U.S. 31 in St. Joseph County led to the arrest of a Ft. Wayne woman and South Bend man for drug charges Sunday afternoon, according to the Indiana State Police.

At around 2:00 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper stopped a Pontiac after observing a violation as the Pontiac traveled northbound on U.S. 31 near Kern Road. While the Trooper spoke to the driver, 21-year-old Alaysha Rau of Ft. Wayne and passenger, 22 year-old Deyquawn Fitch, of South Bend, he smelled the odor of marijuana, according to police.

A search of the Pontiac resulted in troopers finding around 30 grams of suspected marijuana and pills preliminarily identified as Oxycodone. A trooper also located a loaded Sig Sauer handgun tucked in the front of Rau’s pants.

Rau was arrested for possession of a narcotic drug, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana and driving while suspended-prior. Fitch was arrested for possession of a narcotic drug, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana and resisting law enforcement. Rau and Fitch were taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.