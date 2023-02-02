Get ShakIN’ during Earthquake Awareness Month

February is Earthquake Awareness Month

Earthquakes in Indiana may seem unusual or unlikely, but the reality is the state is near two seismic zones. Both seismic zones have the potential to produce major earthquakes and many small quakes. About 2,000 tremors occur daily in the central United States, underscoring the need for all Hoosiers to know earthquake safety.

Hoosiers need to Get ShakIN’ to be aware of the risk and prepare for a substantial quake. If an earthquake were to strike, Hoosiers should stop what they are doing and: