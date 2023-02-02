The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife stocked roughly 4,500 brown trout into northern Indiana streams in early January.

Most fish ranged between 8 to 14 inches at the time of release. Indiana obtained the trout from Illinois last year when they were approximately 3 inches long. Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery in Walkerton raised the trout until they were close to an average of 10 inches long.

The DNR stocked six streams including the Little Kankakee River in LaPorte County, Pigeon River (Steuben/LaGrange counties), Solomon Creek (Elkhart County), Little Elkhart River (LaGrange/Elkhart counties), Rowe Eden Ditch (LaGrange/Elkhart counties) and Cobus Creek (Elkhart County).

The season for harvesting trout closed on Dec. 31 and will reopen April 29. Anglers can still fish in the newly stocked streams before then, but any trout caught must be released back into the water immediately, the DNR says.

The DNR says brown trout have the potential to live multiple years in northern Indiana trout streams.

Anglers 18 and older must have an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout.

Learn about purchasing a fishing license at on.IN.gov/huntfishlicenseretailers.

For more information on trout stocking visit wildlife.IN.gov/fishing/indiana-fish-stocking.