The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that preparation for additional concrete restoration work on I-65 in Lake County will start Monday.

Overnight lane closures and the closure of the ramp from Ridge Road to Northbound I-65 will take place on or after Monday Feb 6.

Watch for crews performing work on the shoulders through late April.

The overnight lane and ramp closures are anticipated to take place over one evening, but additional closures may be needed through Feb 17. Overnight work hours will be from approximately 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

The schedule and work is weather dependent.