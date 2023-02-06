Indiana State Police say several charges have been filed against a Hammond man who reportedly rammed a stolen vehicle into police cars and was fired upon by a Munster police officer.

Detectives with the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division have filed charges against Roy Viverette, the suspect involved in the Munster officer involved shooting that took place on Feb. 1.

Viverette faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, auto theft and theft.

Original story:

Indiana State Police: Munster officer fires at suspect ramming into police vehicles

A Munster police officer opened fire Wednesday on a man who reportedly rammed a stolen vehicle into police cars at a gas station, Indiana State Police reported.

The Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division Lowell Post was requested by the Munster Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting. Preliminary investigation shows that at around 7:40 p.m., officers with the Munster Police Department were in the area of Ridge Road and Manor Avenue attempting to locate a stolen vehicle. Officers located a stolen 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the Mobile gas station located in the 300 block of Ridge Road.

When the officers drove into the parking lot of the gas station, the suspect got into the Jeep and proceeded to ram the police cars with his vehicle. An officer then fired his weapon at the suspect, striking the windshield of the Jeep. The suspect exited the Jeep and ran from the gas station. Officers pursued the suspect on foot. A taser was deployed and the suspect was placed into custody. The suspect was rendered first aid at the scene and transported to a local hospital for medical clearance prior to being transported to the Lake County Jail.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Roy Viverette, of Hammond. Viverette has an active full extradition warrant out of Cook County, IL. for numerous offenses in Illinois.