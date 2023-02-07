The Duneland School Corporation is welcoming Marianne Orfanos to its leadership team as the district’s new Director of Exceptional Learning.

The appointment comes as Porter County Education Service (PCES) interlocal school districts are bringing special education teaching and paraprofessional staff directly under their respective umbrellas in 2023-2024. Orfanos will begin her new role this spring.

“Marianne is a proven leader and outstanding educator. We are very excited to welcome her to the Duneland School Corporation,” said Superintendent Dr. Chip Pettit. “Our students, families and staff will benefit greatly from the leadership that Marianne will provide to our schools.”

“We are thrilled to have Marianne join our team. We can’t wait for her to get started,” said Duneland School Corporation Board President Alayna Lightfoot Pol.

“I am encouraged by the steps PCES has taken through a collaborative improvement process to decentralize programs and services for students beginning with the 2023-24 school year. Bringing teachers and building-level paraprofessionals into employment agreements with individual districts will promote unity among staff, streamline communication for families and align curriculum, assessment, evaluation, and professional development initiatives to best support students,” said Superintendent Dr. Chip Pettit.

