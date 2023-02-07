The Purdue University Northwest (PNW) 2022 fall semester Dean’s List recognizing 1,738 undergraduate students for their academic achievement.

Qualified students completed 12 credit hours, including at least six during the fall semester, and sustained an overall grade point average of at least 3.5 and a semester grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Students honored in the fall semester Dean’s List include 1,274 Indiana residents from 70 communities; 339 Illinois residents from 135 communities; 17 Wisconsin residents; 15 Michigan residents; seven Minnesota residents; six California residents; five students each from Florida and Iowa; two students each from Arizona, Ohio, Tennessee and Utah; and one student each from Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, New York and Pennsylvania.

PNW international students from 23 countries were also represented, including 10 students from South Korea; five students each from Canada, Saudi Arabia and Spain; four students from Germany; three students each from Bangladesh and Nigeria; two students each from India, Nepal and South Africa; and one student each from Australia, the Bahamas, Belgium, China, the Czech Republic, Egypt, Italy, Mexico, Mongolia, Pakistan, Trinidad-Tobago, Turkey and Zambia.