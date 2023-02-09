La Porte Community Schools says that tearing down or relocating Schreiber Field in a recent statement.

The LaPorte Community School Corporation Administration, along with the Board of School Trustees, released the following statement:

“Throughout our facility assessment and strategic planning efforts, the topic of tearing down or relocating Schreiber Field has not been discussed, planned, or considered. When major building projects are proposed and agreed upon by the board and administration, a formal public engagement process occurs, which includes the presentation of rationale and illustrations, securing necessary funding, a public remonstration process, and if the project is approved and funding secured, a collaboration with adjoining property owners.

“We understand the place that many of our facilities hold in the hearts of our Slicer community and we are committed to following the process outlined above when building projects are being considered.”