The South Shore Line announced the continuation of its “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” promotion, applicable for March monthly tickets.

All monthly tickets purchased for the month of March 2023 will remain valid for April 2023.

Passengers purchasing a paper March monthly ticket should plan to keep that ticket and use it through April, and passengers purchasing a digital March monthly ticket via the mobile app will see an April ticket uploaded to their accounts prior to April 1.

For passengers who receive tickets through an employer benefit program such as Wage Works or Commuter Benefit Solutions, these passengers should not order their April tickets if they receive a March monthly ticket. If additional assistance or further clarification is needed, please contact SSL through the online contact form at https://www.mysouthshoreline.com/contact.