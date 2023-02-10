The Chesterton Police Department continued to saturate State Road 49 between I-94 and the Indiana Toll Road in January.

Officers worked a total of 43 hours of extra patrols Jan. 1-31 as part of two different blitz campaigns, which were Click It to Live It; and Driving Under the Influence Taskforce.

Over the course of those 43 hours, officers made 104 traffic stops—or roughly 2.5 per hour—with the following results:

19 citations (seatbelt violations, speeding, failure to stop, driving while suspended).

97 warnings (speeding, equipment violations, etc.).

A felony charge of operating while intoxicated.

A misdemeanor charging of operating without ever receiving a driver’s license.