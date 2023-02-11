One person is dead following a crash involving an SUV and a semi Thursday night in Michigan City.

At 10:08 p.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-94 eastbound near the 38 mile-marker, around two miles west of I-94 Exit 40 to Michigan City and La Porte.

Preliminary investigation shows that a BMW X54 was traveling eastbound on I-94 when the vehicle ran off the roadway for unknown reasons. The BMW then struck the rear of a Volvo semi-tractor pulling one trailer that was parked on the outside shoulder of the roadway.

The driver of the BMW was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Volvo was uninjured.