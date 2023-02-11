The LaPorte High School Robotics Team, SlicerTech, recently participated in Valparaiso University’s First Robotics Design Review Day. Students presented their preliminary designs and received advice from the engineering students and faculty.

“The Valparaiso University faculty and engineering students were impressed with our teams’ designs,” commented LPHS teacher Todd Hutson.

The school corporation says the opportunity was a great experience for Slicer students interested in engineering, because they were also invited to tour the engineering department and participated in robotic football activities with the Valparaiso University Robotics Team.

LPHS student, Aubrey Tanksley, said, “Our team was very impressed with the engineering side of the college and some of us would like to go there.”