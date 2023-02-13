PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Donations and support from local businesses allowed the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department to replace medical equipment.

The department said the equipment was in much need of replacing.

A total of seven medical bags were purchased and placed on fire trucks filled with life-saving medical supplies.

The department said the previous medical bags, after many years of service, were worn out and not able to safely secure all equipment.

With the purchase of these medical bags and supplies, Liberty Fire was able to place a standard bag across seven of the fire trucks for uniformity.

Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department is an all volunteer fire department serving Liberty and Jackson Township in Porter County.