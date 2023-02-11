Two local schools were recognized as heart safe on Friday.

Rolling Prairie Elementary School and New Prairie Middle School were designated as Project ADAM Heart Safe Schools.

To be recognized as a heart safe school, specific requirements must be met such as developing a cardiac emergency plan, house highly visible functioning AEDs that can be obtained within 2-3 minutes from any point on campus, conduct cardiac emergency response drills with students and staff, and additional safety requirements that create a rescue ready environment inside the school and throughout the campus.

The elementary school and middle school are the first elementary and middle schools to receive such designations in Indiana.