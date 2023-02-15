The Portage Police and Fire Departments with the assistance of the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Project ChildSafe are able to provide interested persons with free gun locks in an effort to reduce firearms accidents and misuse.

The free gun locks can be picked up at the Portage Police Department or any of the three Portage Fire Stations.

Police Department – 6260 Central Avenue

Fire Station #1 – 3401 Swanson Road

Fire Station #2 – 6275 Old Porter Road

Fire Station #3 – 6300 Central Avenue

More information on safe firearms storage can be found here.