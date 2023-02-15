The LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call on February 14, 2023, at approximately 5:13pm regarding a crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Hitchcock Road. Michigan City Police Department Uniform Patrol Shift 2, along with Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS were dispatched to this location.

At this time, a preliminary investigation has revealed that the SUV involved in this crash was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 20 and attempting to make a lefthand turn onto Hitchcock Road to travel northbound. At this time the SUV and motorcycle crashed into each other. The Michigan City Police Department Traffic Division was contacted and responded to the scene to investigate the collision. Police are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor. The names of the involved parties are being withheld at this time in order to allow time to notify the family of those involved.