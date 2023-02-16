As part of their investment with the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce (Chamber), Horizon Bank recently gifted a full year chamber membership to the Michigan City Black Business Association (MCBBA).

During a recent chamber networking event, Horizon Bank representative, Bill Gertner, was able to present the membership to Denice Shipp Glenn, President, and founder of the MCBBA. (Photo provided)

MCBBA was founded to empower and provide a voice for the invisible, overlooked, and undervalued black business community. As a membership-based association, they do this through business promotion, business resources, and networking. MCBBA meets monthly every third Monday at Emmet D. Wise Neighborhood Center, 1702 E. Michigan Boulevard. “We appreciate the partnership with the MCCC to allow both organizations to support locally owned businesses and to provide resources needed,” stated Denice Shipp Glenn, MCBBA President. Next month, MCBBA will partner with NWI SCORE to host a “How to Develop Your Business Plan” workshop on March 21st. Visit the community calendar at MichiganCityChamber.com to register.

The gift a membership program is a new initiative the chamber began last year to connect larger businesses with up and coming small businesses in the community. Top investors of the chamber have an opportunity to select a local minority, woman, or veteran owned business and provide them with a one-year chamber membership. The chamber believes in fostering an inclusive business environment to promote a thriving community. For smaller businesses, the gifted membership is an opportunity for them to connect with existing chamber members, businesses, and organizations which will help them grow. “We are absolutely thrilled to support the MCBBA with their inaugural Michigan City Chamber Membership. Creating a better business community requires teamwork and collaboration. This sponsorship reflects Horizon’s continued commitment to supporting our small business community. It’s an absolute pleasure to be one of the first to welcome MCBBA to the chamber,” stated Bill Gertner, AVP, Commercial Loan Officer at Horizon Bank.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce serves to be a resource to its members, businesses, and the community to promote economic growth in the Michigan City area. To learn more about the gift a membership program or any of the chamber member businesses and organizations, please visit www.MichiganCityChamber.com. For questions about membership, please call the chamber office at 219-874-6221 or email membership@mcachamber.com.