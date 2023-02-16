Board-certified orthopedic surgeon B. Israel Yahuaca, MD is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Michigan City and Chesterton.

Dr. Yahuaca completed his training at University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria, Ill. He completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Missouri School of Medicine in Columbia, Mo. Dr. Yahuaca’s fellowship training was in shoulder and elbow surgery at Florida Orthopedic Institute in Tampa, Fla.

His clinical interests are complex shoulder and elbow issues, shoulder replacement, arthroscopic shoulder surgery, upper extremity trauma, sports injuries and elbow replacement.

Dr. Yahuaca is accepting new patients at Franciscan Physician Network Coolspring Health Center, 1225 East Coolspring Ave., Michigan City and Franciscan Physician Network Chesterton Health and Emergency Center, 770 Indian Boundary Road, Chesterton. Dr. Yahuaca is fluent in Spanish.

To make an appointment, call (219) 861-8161.