The City of La Porte Police Department says its Detective Bureau has made an arrest on a suspect responsible for four burglaries between August 2022 and February 2023.

The victims of the burglaries were the La Porte Pantry and the Glass House Smoke Shop.

Both businesses were victimized twice by the same suspect.

Detectives worked together with the cases to build enough probable cause against the suspect to apply burglary charges.

The suspect’s identity will not be released due to the suspect being a juvenile.