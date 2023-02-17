The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Highland police officer shot an alleged shoplifter.

On Friday at around 1:54 p.m., Highland Police were dispatched to Kohl’s, at 10353 Indianapolis Blvd., for a report of a male suspect who was allegedly shoplifting in the store and the male had allegedly been observed shoplifting from Kohl’s in two past incidents. Officers made contact with the male suspect in the parking lot near a Ford Escape.

An altercation ensued between an officer and the driver and another officer fired shots into the vehicle. The suspect was struck in the arm.

The suspect was then taken into custody by officers on scene. A female passenger of the suspect vehicle was taken in for questioning by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect was then transported to the hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to his right arm. One Highland officer was transported to the hospital for injuries to his torso, head, hand and knees.

The Highland Police Department said on Friday that the officer’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

The Highland Police Department then requested that the Lake County Sheriff’s Department investigate this matter and they agreed to do so.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. made the following statement regarding the incident:

“Earlier today, February 17, 2023, security at Kohl’s recognized someone in the store as a person who allegedly had a history of shoplifting at the store in Highland. Security called 9-1-1 and Highland PD responded.

“When officers arrived an altercation took place at the suspect’s vehicle.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that one officer was slightly injured during the altercation. A second officer discharged a weapon striking the suspect in the hand.

“The injured officer was transported to an area hospital. The suspect was transported to The University of Chicago for treatment.

“The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is still ongoing. No further information can be released at this time.”