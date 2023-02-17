A Michigan City man is facing charges including attempted murder after making a 911 call for help and then firing shots at officers on their arrival.

On Friday, at 5:25 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call from the 1500 block of E. Barker Avenue in Michigan City. The male caller asked for help but provided no other details. Three officers responded to the Barker Avenue residence to conduct a welfare check on the caller.

The officers attempted to get the caller to come to the door by knocking and announcing their presence. While doing so, movement could be heard inside as well as a male voice asking for help. The officers then entered the residence and followed the voice toward a rear bedroom. Once there the caller, identified as 46-year-old Joshua Mohamed, opened fire on the Officers with a handgun from a hidden position. The rounds narrowly missed the Officers who took cover and radioed for additional assistance. SWAT personnel quickly arrived on scene as well as a negotiator. Mohamed was taken into custody and the handgun he possessed was collected as evidence. No shots were fired during this incident by any of the officers.

After an investigation it was determined probable cause existed and an arrest warrant was issued charging Mohamed with two Counts of attempted murder, one count of criminal recklessness and one count of pointing a firearm. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.