The Valparaiso Police Department announced the recent retirement of Patrol Lieutenant Phil Spence.

Phil has served with the City of Valparaiso for nearly 30 years, beginning his career with VPD in 1993 as a “Special Officer” and becoming a dispatcher in 1994, before being sworn-in as a Probationary Patrolman on February 16, 1995. Phil attained his first promotion, to Sergeant, in 2005 and was again promoted in 2017, to Lieutenant.

During his career, Phil remained a valuable member and leader within the Patrol Division. Phil served many roles within the Valparaiso Police Department, including as a Hit and Run Investigator, Field Training Officer, Honor Guard member, and Accident Reconstructionist. Phil further obtained numerous certifications and was awarded several commendations for his service.