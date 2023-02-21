HAMMOND, Ind.– A man died early Monday after a crash on I-94 in Lake County, according to Indiana State Police.

At around 2:00 a.m., troopers were dispatched to I-80/94 at the Indianapolis Boulevard exit ramp for a single vehicle crash. A trooper arrived at the crash scene and observed a Chevrolet Impala that had exited eastbound I-80 onto northbound Indianapolis Boulevard and rolled, coming to a rest on its roof in the ditch.

The driver had been ejected from the vehicle and was pinned underneath the Impala. A passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, was able to be removed from inside the vehicle and transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was also freed from under the vehicle and transported to another hospital. While at the hospital, the driver died. The name of the driver was not released.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.