LAKE COUNTY, Ind. –A man was arrested for impaired driving after the semi he was driving carrying 40,000 pounds of mail overturned on I-65.

Early Monday at around 12:15 a.m., dispatch received a call of a semi crash on I-65, southbound lanes at the 246.2 mile-marker. This is one mile south of the Crown Point exit. Preliminary investigation shows that the Volvo truck drove off the roadway and overturned, resulting in the trailer breaking open and the contents falling out. The trailer was loaded with 40,000 lbs. of U.S. Mail.

Further investigation resulted in probable cause being developed and a request for a blood warrant through the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office. A judge subsequently signed the warrant, and the blood draw was completed at a local hospital. The driver, Srdan Bezharevic, was medically cleared and transported to the Lake County Jail. Bezharevic was also found to be in possession of a white, powdery substance.

Bezharevic is preliminarily charged with possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated (endangering) and operating while intoxicated.

Cleanup at the scene was continuing into and through the rush hour as the tow company had to offload the contents of the trailer into another trailer.