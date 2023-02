The City of Valparaiso announced that South Campbell Road will be closed between Boundary Street and Brown Street from Feb. 27 through July 14 for road reconstruction, including new sewer, water main and sidewalk.

A bike trail will also be added to promote growth and pedestrian access to the Downtown Barrel District. Detours will be posted.

Truck traffic is directed east to Sturdy Road due to the low clearance at the Washington Street viaduct.